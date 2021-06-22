Left Menu

Mumbai vaccination scam: Accused doctor seeks pre-arrest bail

An anticipatory bail application was fielded before a court by one of the accused involved in cheating people of a Kandivali-based housing society at a COVID-19 vaccination camp. The residents also expressed fear that the vaccine administered could be spurious.The court will hear the matter on June 25.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 21:07 IST
Mumbai vaccination scam: Accused doctor seeks pre-arrest bail
  • Country:
  • India

An anticipatory bail application was fielded before a court by one of the accused involved in cheating people of a Kandivali-based housing society at a COVID-19 vaccination camp. In a pre-arrest bail plea moved before the Dindoshi sessions court, Dr Manish Tripathi has stated that the main accused in the case is Shivam Hospital.

The Mumbai police are trying to protect the powerful and politically well-connected owners of the hospital, stated the plea, moved through lawyer Adil Khatri.

The plea further stated that the accused had cooperated during the investigation and had given his statement on June 15.

In a complaint to the police, the housing society had alleged that it was apparently cheated by some persons, who had organised a COVID-19 vaccination camp for its members by claiming to represent a private hospital. The residents also expressed fear that the vaccine administered could be spurious.

The court will hear the matter on June 25. PTI AVI ARU ARU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
4
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021