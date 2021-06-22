Saudi air defences destroy Houthi drone heading towards Khamis Mushait - state TV
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 22-06-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 21:15 IST
Saudi air defences destroyed on Tuesday an explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement towards the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, Saudi state TV reported.
It cited a statement by the Saudi-led coalition that is fighting the Houthis in Yemen.
