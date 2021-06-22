Left Menu

T'gana CM visits adopted village in Yadadri-Bhongir dist, announces funds for development

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-06-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 21:38 IST
T'gana CM visits adopted village in Yadadri-Bhongir dist, announces funds for development
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday visited his adopted village Vasalamarri in Yadadri-Bhongir district and exhorted the residents to make collective efforts work for the progress of the village even as he announced provision of funds for development.

Rao had lunch with villagers and listened to the problems expressed by some.

He directed the officials to make a note of their problems.

Addressing a public meeting with the villagers, he wished that the village should become 'Bangaru Vasalamarri' (golden Vasalamarri).

He suggested formation of a village development committee, besidesthe villagers collectively taking up various development works for two hours every week.

He also suggested constituting other committees for various development goals, including promoting greenery in the village, cleanliness and drinking water.

He assured benefits for every family in the village on behalf of the state government.

There should not be any differences among the villagers and development should be their common goal, he said.

He announced provision of Rs 25 lakh each for the 421 Gram Panchayats in Yadadri-Bhongir district.

Rao also announced a special fund of Rs one crore to the Bhongir municipality and Rs 50 lakh to five other municipalities.PTI SJR SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
4
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021