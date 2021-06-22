T'gana CM visits adopted village in Yadadri-Bhongir dist, announces funds for development

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday visited his adopted village Vasalamarri in Yadadri-Bhongir district and exhorted the residents to make collective efforts work for the progress of the village even as he announced provision of funds for development.

Rao had lunch with villagers and listened to the problems expressed by some.

He directed the officials to make a note of their problems.

Addressing a public meeting with the villagers, he wished that the village should become 'Bangaru Vasalamarri' (golden Vasalamarri).

He suggested formation of a village development committee, besidesthe villagers collectively taking up various development works for two hours every week.

He also suggested constituting other committees for various development goals, including promoting greenery in the village, cleanliness and drinking water.

He assured benefits for every family in the village on behalf of the state government.

There should not be any differences among the villagers and development should be their common goal, he said.

He announced provision of Rs 25 lakh each for the 421 Gram Panchayats in Yadadri-Bhongir district.

Rao also announced a special fund of Rs one crore to the Bhongir municipality and Rs 50 lakh to five other municipalities.PTI SJR SS PTI PTI

