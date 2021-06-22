Coast guards of India, Sri Lanka hold meeting to enhance cooperation on various maritime issues

Coast guards of India and Sri Lanka held a virtual meeting on Tuesday to enhance cooperation on various maritime issues including search and rescue (SAR) missions, combating transnational crimes at sea and protection of marine environment in the Indian Ocean.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said on Twitter that the ''5th high level meeting under the provisions of MoU (memorandum of understanding) between Coast Guards of India and Sri Lanka'' was held on Tuesday. The meeting was co-chaired by K Natarajan, Director General (DG), ICG, and Rear Admiral Anura Ekanayake, DG, Sri Lanka Coast Guard (SLCG), it mentioned.

''ICG and SLCG agreed to continue cooperation and collaboration in realms of maritime SAR, combating transnational crimes at sea, capacity building and protection of marine environment in the region,'' it noted.

