Maha: Prohibitory orders in some Thane, Palghar spots for monsoon

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-06-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 21:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police on Tuesday issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC around water bodies and at picnic spots in its jurisdiction in Thane and Palghar districts in view of the monsoon, an official said.

The order, which will be effective till August 18, bans the gathering of people within a 1-kilometre radius of dams, rivers, lakes etc and prohibits activities like swimming, taking selfies, playing music and stopping of vehicles at such places, he said.

The order has been issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Vijaykant Sagar, the official informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

