Left Menu

IGCAR trainee allegedly dies by suicide

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-06-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 22:04 IST
IGCAR trainee allegedly dies by suicide
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old employee of the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) at neighbouring Kalpakkam allegedly died by suicide, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Sathya Sai Ram, residing at Kalpakkam. He was working as category II trainee at IGCAR.

Police, who recovered the body on Tuesday, suspect it to be a case of self-immolation.

Though the cause of death will be established after an enquiry, police said a case of unnatural death has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC.

Ram had gone missing from his house in Kalpakkam on June 20 and a day later his father filed a missing complaint with the police.

''His body was found at Vayalur Palar,'' police sources said, adding that an enquiry was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
4
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021