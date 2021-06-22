Left Menu

Elderly man held for killing wife

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 22:11 IST
Elderly man held for killing wife
  • Country:
  • India

A 76-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing his wife following a quarrel over a family dispute in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area, police said.

The quarrel broke out between the couple on Tuesday morning and Hajim Abdul Hakim, in a fit of rage, allegedly injured his wife's neck with a kitchen knife, a senior police officer said.

The elderly woman died on the spot and her daughter-in-law also suffered injuries when she intervened to save her, he said.

The daughter-in-law is stated to be fit now and the accused husband of the elderly woman was arrested after a case was registered against him in connection with the incident, the officer said.

The couple have six children. All of them are married, police said, adding three of them stay with their parents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
4
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021