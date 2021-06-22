Muzaffarnagar district jail head warden suspended after prisoner found dead

The head warden at Muzaffarnagar district jail was suspended on Tuesday for negligence after an undertrial prisoner was found hanging in his barracks, officials said.

According to jail superintendent A K Shrivastava, Rajiv Kumar was suspended while a judicial inquiry has been initiated into the death of the prisoner.

Shahid, who was arrested last year in a case, was suspected to have died by suicide on Monday, officials had said.

The family members of the deceased protested over his death and alleged that he was murdered and did not commit suicide.

