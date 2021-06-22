Deaths due to dowry-related incidents: Ker CM warns strict action against perpetrators

Expressing concern over the recent deaths of women in connection with alleged dowry related incidents, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said stringent punishment will be ensured for the perpetrators of such crimes.

His statement amid outrage in the state over two shocking incidents of death of women in southern Kerala allegedly due to the dowry related domestic violence.

''Some of the recent deaths in the state are of great concern to all of us,'' Vijayan told a press conference here.

The chief minister said he has directed the state police chief to ensure efficient functioning of Domestic Conflict Resolution Centres in all districts to prevent violence against women.

This is a system where the district police chiefs hear the complaints of women victims directly and suggest solutions online.

Vijayan said women facing dowry-related domestic violence can also approach the state police's 'Aparajitha is Online', launched to report cybercrimes against women.

He also announced the appointment of R Nishanthini as nodal officer for investigating the dowry-related complaints in the state.

Condemning the recent incidents of death of women in domestic violence, the chief minister said the culprits will be brought to justice by conducting a thorough investigation.

Noting that it has been six decades since dowry was banned by law in the country, he flayed the prevalence of such a system in Indian society.

He described it as a very serious social disaster and urged steps from the families to wipe out the menace from the society.

A 24-year old woman was found dead inside her husband's house in southern Kollam district on Monday.

Her husband was arrested Tuesday after the family alleged that she was being tortured by the husband over dowry.

In a shocking incident, another 24-year old woman was found dead with burn injuries at her rented home where she was staying with her husband in coastal Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.PTI TGB SS PTI PTI

