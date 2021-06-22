Left Menu

Sex racket busted in Thane, 2 women rescued, 1 man held

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-06-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 22:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two women were rescued and one man was arrested after a sex racket was busted in Thane city, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip off that was confirmed by a decoy customer, a man was arrested in Kavesar area, Thane Crime Branch official Ashok Kadlag said.

Kasarwadavli police is probing further, he added.

