At least 11 killed in Burkina Faso police ambush
At least 11 police officers were killed in an ambush in northern Burkina Faso late on Monday, a security source said on Tuesday.
Two other sources also confirmed the attack but gave no details. Authorities in Burkina Faso were not immediately available to comment.
