At least 11 killed in Burkina Faso police ambush

Reuters | Ouagadougou | Updated: 22-06-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 22:24 IST
  • Country:
  • Burkina Faso

At least 11 police officers were killed in an ambush in northern Burkina Faso late on Monday, a security source said on Tuesday.

Two other sources also confirmed the attack but gave no details. Authorities in Burkina Faso were not immediately available to comment.

