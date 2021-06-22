Left Menu

Irani invites research bodies, toy manufacturers to make sustainable toys

Textiles Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday invited research bodies and toy manufacturers to make sustainable toys as about 85 per cent of these products are imported and predominantly made of plastic. She also urged the research bodies working under the aegis of the Ministry of Education to look into the prospects of sustainable toys. Irani and Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre virtually inaugurated the Toycathon 2021 grand finale on Tuesday. Toycathon 2021 was jointly launched by the ministries of education, women and child development, MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises), textiles, information and broadcasting as well as DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) and AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) on January 5, 2021 to crowd-source innovative toys and games ideas. Around 1.2 lakh participants from across India registered and submitted more than 17,000 ideas for the Toycathon 2021, out of which 1,567 ideas have been shortlisted for the three-day online Toycathon Grand Finale, being held from June 22 to 24th. ''Minister invited research bodies and toy manufacturers to make sustainable toys. She also advised that India is known for its engineering potential and our technologists should equip toy sector with adequate and innovative technologies for electronic toys,'' an official statement said. She expressed concern that 85 per cent toys that children are playing in India with are imported and are predominantly made of plastic. The Indian toy market stands at around USD 1.5 billion. The global toy market is estimated to be more than USD 100 billion in size. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with participants of Toycathon 2021 on June 24 through video conferencing.

