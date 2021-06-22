Left Menu

Jharkhand Tribes Advisory Council constituted;CM Hemant Soren to be ex-officio president

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 22-06-2021
Jharkhand Tribes Advisory Council constituted;CM Hemant Soren to be ex-officio president
Jharkhand Tribes Advisory Council was constituted on Tuesday with State Chief Minister Hemant Soren as its ex-officio Chairman, an official said.

The Council was formed under the provisions of the Jharkhand Tribes Advisory Council Rules 2021.

Th TAC has been established in states having Scheduled Areas and is mandated to advise on matters pertaining to welfare and advancement of STs in the state.

Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Caste & Backward Class Welfare Minister Champai Soren will be its ex-officio vice chairman, as per a notification issued by the Jharkhand government.

Others inducted in the council include members Stephen Marandi, Neelkanth Singh Munda, Babulal Marandi, Bandhu Tirkey, Sita Soren, Deepak Birua, Chamra Linda, Koche Munda, Bhushan Tirkey, Sukhram Oraon, Dashrath Gagrai, Vikas Kumar Munda, Naman Kongari, Rajesh Katchap and Sonaram Sinku.

Apart from these, two ST representatives have also been inducted in the Council - Vishwanath Singh Sardar and Jamal Munda.

Principal Secretary, Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Caste & Backward Class Welfare Department will be the Secretary of the Council.

