Mumbai vaccine scam accused Manish Tripathi files anticipatory bail plea in Mumbai court

Dr Manish Tripathi, an accused in the Mumbai vaccine scam, has filed an anticipatory bail application before Dindoshi Sessions Court in Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-06-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 23:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dr Manish Tripathi, an accused in the Mumbai vaccine scam, has filed an anticipatory bail application before Dindoshi Sessions Court in Mumbai. Dr Shivraj Pataria, a senior doctor at Shivam hospital where Manish Tripathi used to work, told ANI that Dr Tripathi has filed an anticipatory bail application through his advocate.

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray had last week reacted sharply against the alleged fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination drive scam conducted at Hiranandani Heritage Club in Kandivali, stating that housing societies should take non-objectionable certificates (NOCs) from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to ensure vaccination drive is legitimate. Mumbai Police on June 16 detained two people following a complaint from residents of a housing society in Kandivli that they had been cheated in an alleged vaccination scam.

According to a complaint registered by the residents of the society, on May 30, the management committee of Hiranandani Heritage had arranged a COVID vaccination drive for its residents and their in-house staff, including the security guards, drivers, and domestic help, on May 30. The society has 435 flats, comprising three residential towers and around 390 residents participated in the drive. The residents complained that Rajesh Pandey, who claimed to be a sales representative from a reputed hospital, negotiated with them for providing 400 vaccine doses on their society premises. They further stated that each dose cost Rs 1,260 and around Rs 5 lakh was paid. (ANI)

