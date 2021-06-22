At least 11 police killed in Burkina Faso ambush
At least 11 police officers were killed in an ambush in northern Burkina Faso late on Monday, two security sources said on Tuesday.
Two other sources also confirmed the attack but gave no details. Authorities in Burkina Faso were not immediately available to comment. Violent attacks by militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State are surging across the Sahel region, killing thousands and displacing millions across Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.
Around 1.2 million people have been displaced by the violence in Burkina Faso. At least 132 people were killed by insurgents last month in the worst single attack yet.
