Man killed by friend over extra-marital affair in Nagpur

A man was killed allegedly by his friend in Nagpur reportedly because the deceased was having an affair with the latter's wife, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Gangabai Ghat Road along Nag river, a Kotwali police station official said.

''The accused took the victim to the river and slashed his throat, though the latter tried to escape. A video, filmed by some passerby, showing the accused stabbing the victim in the stomach went viral on social media. One person has been arrested and two detained in this case,'' he said.

