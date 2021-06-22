Left Menu

Delhi govt notifies scheme for providing financial assistance to Covid victims’ kin

The Delhi governments Social Welfare Department on Tuesday notified the Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana under which Rs 50,000 ex-gratia will be given to every family that has lost a member due to COVID-19 and an additional Rs 2,500 per month if the deceased was the sole breadwinner.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced the scheme on May 18.

22-06-2021
The Delhi government's Social Welfare Department on Tuesday notified the 'Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana' under which Rs 50,000 ex-gratia will be given to every family that has lost a member due to COVID-19 and an additional Rs 2,500 per month if the deceased was the sole breadwinner.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced the scheme on May 18. He had also promised free education and financial assistance to children who have lost one or both parents.

“Government will also consider a single member of the affected family to be enrolled as a civil defence volunteer. Besides these, the state affirms to look after the health and education needs of the dependent children as per existing policy,” the notification read.

There is no income criterion to apply for ex-gratia under the scheme.

“The deceased and dependant both should be from Delhi… Death should be certified as COVID-19 death or death within one month of testing Covid positive and verified by the health department as Covid death,” the notification said.

Addressing a digital press conference, Kejriwal had on May 18 said, “Each family in which death has occurred due to Covid, ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 will be provided.'' ''There are also many families where the earning member died due to COVID-19. Such families will be provided a monthly pension of Rs 2,500 besides the ex-gratia of Rs 50,000,'' he had said.

Children who lost their both parents or single parent to COVID-19 will also be provided Rs 2,500 per month till they achieve 25 years of age. The Delhi government will also provide free education to them, he had said.

