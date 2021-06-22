Left Menu

U.S. State Department confirms death of U.S. citizen in Addis Ababa

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 23:45 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday he could confirm the death of a U.S. citizen in Addis Ababa.

Price was asked at a regular briefing about reports that an American election observer had been found dead in a hotel room in the Ethiopian capital.

"Sadly, we can confirm the death of U.S. citizen in Addis Ababa," he said. "Out of respect for the privacy of the family, we're not able to offer anything further at this time."

