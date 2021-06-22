Left Menu

Mumbai: Pilot held as woman jumps off highrise after pushing son off 12th floor

A day after a woman pushed her son off the 12th floor of a highrise and then jumped to her death in Chandivali in Mumbais Saki Naka area, a pilot who stayed in her building was arrested on Tuesday for abetment to suicide, police said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 23:48 IST
A day after a woman pushed her son off the 12th floor of a highrise and then jumped to her death in Chandivali in Mumbai's Saki Naka area, a pilot who stayed in her building was arrested on Tuesday for abetment to suicide, police said. Reshma Trenchil had thrown her son Garud (10) from the 12 floor of Tulipia building, where she has a flat, and then jumped to death on Monday, an official said.

''A suicide note we have found claims the people in a flat on the 11th floor were constantly complaining against her, mainly over noise emanating from her 12th floor flat, to the housing society management as well as local police station,'' the official said. Based on the suicide note, which names three people, a 33-year-old pilot with an international airline has been arrested for abetment to suicide, the official informed.

