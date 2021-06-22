Left Menu

Iran says state-linked sites seized by US, reasons unclear

Iran says that several state-linked news websites have been seized by the US government under unclear circumstances. American officials did not immediately acknowledge the website shutdowns Tuesday. The Iranian state-linked websites that appear to have been abruptly taken offline by American authorities include the state television English-language arm Press TV.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 22-06-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 23:49 IST
Iran says that several state-linked news websites have been seized by the US government under unclear circumstances. American officials did not immediately acknowledge the website shutdowns Tuesday. The Iranian state-linked websites that appear to have been abruptly taken offline by American authorities include the state television English-language arm Press TV. Others include the Yemeni Houthi rebels' Al-Masirah satellite news channel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

