Indian national sentenced in US for abusive sexual contact aboard airplane

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 23:55 IST
A 29-years-old Indian national has been convicted by a federal jury of abusive sexual contact aboard an airplane and sentenced to two years of imprisonment, the Department of Justice said on Tuesday.

Siva K Durbesula was convicted by the jury of abusive sexual contact aboard an airplane, the Acting US Attorney for the District of South Carolina M Rhett DeHart said.

According to filed court documents, witness testimony and evidence presented at trial, on June 23, 2019 Durbesula was a passenger aboard a flight from Chicago O’Hare airport to Myrtle Beach. Over the course of the flight, Durbesula sexually assaulted a 22-year-old female who was seated next to him. As the victim testified at trial, Durbesula pulled her toward him and groped her repeatedly midflight. Court records show that after the flight crew moved Durbesula away from the victim, Durbesula asked to return to his previous seat so he could speak to the victim again, the media statement said.

During the trial, prosecutors also presented the testimony of a second victim, who testified that on March 21, 2019 – approximately three months prior to the assault on the airplane – Durbesula pinned her into the corner on a New York City subway train and groped her. The victim was able to video record Durbesula’s exiting the train, which assisted the New York Police Department to identify Durbesula and charge him. Those charges were still pending when Durbesula sexually assaulted the victim on the airplane that resulted in federal charges.

In addition to the prison term imposed, Judge Reidinger ordered Durbesula to serve 10 years of supervised release and to pay a USD 5,000 assessment.

