Police arrest Nigerian drug peddler from Maharashtra's Palghar

Maharashtra Police arrested a Nigerian national from Palghar district and seized drugs from his possession on Tuesday.

ANI | Palghar (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-06-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 23:59 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Police arrested a Nigerian national from Palghar district and seized drugs from his possession on Tuesday. Arnala Police in Palghar district arrested a 43-year-old Nigerian drug peddler and seized 230 grams of cocaine.

According to police, the seized cocaine's value is approx Rs 23 lakh. Police also seized Rs 10,000 from the accused. The police registered a case under the NDPS Act.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

