Man arrested from West Bengal for murder in Mumbai

A 21-year-old man has been arrested from West Bengal in connection with the murder of a Mumbai resident earlier this month, police said on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old victim, Shabbir Alam Shaikh, was allegedly thrashed and then pushed from the fourth floor of a building in Lower Parel, Central Mumbai, by the accused on June 8, an official said.

Initially, a case of accidental death was registered at the N M Joshi Marg Police Station, but a 19-year-old woman, who had seen the incident, contacted the police and told them what had happened on that day, he said.

Accordingly, an FIR related to murder was registered against one Saheb Shaikh and the police launched a search for him, the official said.

During the investigation, it came to light that the accused had fled to his native district Murshidabad in West Bengal, he said.

Two teams of the Mumbai Police went to West Bengal and nabbed the accused from his residence, the official said, adding the motive behind the murder was not yet known. PTI DC RSY RSY

