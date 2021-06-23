Trafficked woman rescued from Jajpur

A woman, who was allegedly forced into prostitution in Kolkata, has been rescued from Jajpur district of Odisha, police said Tuesday.

Jajpur superintendent of police Rahul P R said the 22 -year-old woman claims to be a citizen of Bangladesh.

''The rescued womans credentials are being verified.

If it is proved that she is from Bangladesh, then steps will be taken to send her back to her homeland as per diplomatic procedure,'' the SP said.

One person has been arrested while the prime accused is absconding, police said.

As per the police complaint lodged by the woman, a businessman of Nuagaon in Dharmasala area of Jajpur district had brought her from Bangladesh to work as a domestic help at his house two years back.

During the girls short stay at the mans house, his son fell in love with her.

Later, the businessman took her to Kolkata and forced her into prostitution there, the victim alleged.

When his son came to know that the woman was in Kolkata, he went there and then took her to Bengaluru where they were living together for the last one year.

The duo returned to Jajpur district and stayed in a rented house in Jaraka bazaar last year during the first wave of the pandemic as the private company where they were working had shuttered operations due to the lockdown.

When the persons father came to know that his son was staying with the woman in a rented house in Jaraka, he allegedly assaulted her and forcibly took his son away as he was against their relationship, the police said quoting the victim.

The matter came to light when the landlady saw her weeping on Monday night. The woman narrated her ordeal to the house owner, following which she informed the local police.

Based on the complaint of the victim, the police arrested the person with whom she was in a relationship. The police sent the girl to a centre at Sakhi in Jajpur on Tuesday.

However, she has expressed her wish to return to her homeland.

Dharmasala police station Inspector-In-Charge Saroj Kumar Sahoo said that person who had brought her to Odisha used to travel to Bardhaman, Kolkata, and Bangladesh and he had brought the woman to India promising her a job.

The police said that a case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC and PITA (Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act) in connection with the incident and efforts were on to arrest the prime accused.

The accused was forwarded to a local court on Tuesday and remanded to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, police said.

