7 Delhi Police personnel get out-of-turn promotions for exemplary work

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivasrava on Tuesday granted out-of-turn promotions to seven police personnel of the crime branch including two women cops for their exemplary work, officials said.Sub Inspector Priyanka, head constable Rohit Solanki, constable Parvinder and constable Paramjeet were rewarded for their role in the arrest of alleged gangster Rohit Chaudhary, while head constable Gopal Krishan, constable Sukanya and constable Vijay were got the promotion for tracing missing children, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2021 00:25 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 00:25 IST
Sub Inspector Priyanka, head constable Rohit Solanki, constable Parvinder and constable Paramjeet were rewarded for their role in the arrest of alleged gangster Rohit Chaudhary, while head constable Gopal Krishan, constable Sukanya and constable Vijay were got the promotion for tracing missing children, they said. In March this year, Priyanka became the first woman personnel of Delhi Police to be a part of an encounter in central Delhi which led to the arrest of Chaudhary (35), carrying a reward of Rs 3.5 lakh and his accomplice Parveen alias Titu, carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh, they said.

The encounter took place at Pragati Maidan. Besides, five ‘Asadharan Karya Puruskar’ and three police commissioner's commendation (gold disc) were also granted to crime branch personnel for their exceptional work, a senior police officer said.

Cash rewards have also been sanctioned to several personnel for dedication and performance in crime detection and gang busts, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

