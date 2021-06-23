Left Menu

U.S. to investigate former Indian boarding schools -Interior Secretary

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Tuesday said her department will carry out a full investigation into the dark history of Indian boarding schools, and work to locate the remains of children who died in them.

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Tuesday said her department will carry out a full investigation into the dark history of Indian boarding schools, and work to locate the remains of children who died in them. Haaland, a former congresswoman from New Mexico and the first Native American to serve as a Cabinet secretary, last year introduced legislation calling for a Truth and Healing Commission into conditions at former Indian boarding schools.

For over 150 years, Native American children were forcibly removed from their tribes and sent to such schools beginning in 1819. Many children were abused at the schools, and tens of thousands were never heard from again, activists and researchers say.

