Kidnapper arrested from Jammu airport, woman rescued

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-06-2021 01:01 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 01:01 IST
Police on Tuesday arrested a kidnapper from the Jammu airport and rescued the woman he had abducted, officials said.

Reasi police station had received a written complaint from Mohd Riaz stating that his wife was kidnapped by Mohd Asif of Reasi, they said.

A case was registered based on the complaint and a search for the woman was launched in Reasi and other areas. All sources of police were activated, they said.

Statements of family members of the woman were also recorded in the investigation, they added.

After developing information from available clues regarding their presence in Ludhiana in Punjab, the SSP constituted a special team headed by one officer of the sub-inspector rank for her rescue, they said.

The police team zeroed on the target regarding the presence of the accused along with kidnapped woman in Jammu, they added.

The accused was arrested from the Jammu airport and the woman was released from his confinement, they added The case is being investigated further, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

