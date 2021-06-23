Sudan asks UN Security Council to meet over Ethiopia's Blue Nile dam - statement
Sudan asked the UN Security Council on Tuesday to meet and discuss the dispute over the giant dam that is being built by Ethiopian on the Blue Nile, a government statement said.
Sudan's foreign minister sent a message to the council head calling him to urge Ethiopia to stop the "unilateral" filling of the dam "which exacerbates the dispute and poses a threat to regional and international peace and security", the statement added
