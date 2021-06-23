23-year-old man arrested for raping woman

A 23-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly raping a woman multiple times over three years by blackmailing her though an objectionable video, police said. Sukhpura Police Station SHO Gagan Raj Singh the case against the Muslim youth was registered Monday night.

He also said the man used to beat up the 23-year-old woman, a Hindu, and also threatened to kill her.

The accused was arrested Tuesday afternoon from near Pachkhora Chauraha and sent to jail, police said.

