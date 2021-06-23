IMF secures sufficient pledges to provide comprehensive debt relief to Sudan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has secured sufficient financing pledges to allow the fund to provide comprehensive debt relief to Sudan, it said in a statement.

More than 100 IMF member countries have pledged to provide more than $1.415 billion in financing which will enable the clearance of Sudan's arrears to the IMF, it added.

