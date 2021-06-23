IMF secures sufficient pledges to provide comprehensive debt relief to Sudan
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 23-06-2021 03:45 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 03:45 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has secured sufficient financing pledges to allow the fund to provide comprehensive debt relief to Sudan, it said in a statement.
More than 100 IMF member countries have pledged to provide more than $1.415 billion in financing which will enable the clearance of Sudan's arrears to the IMF, it added.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sudan
- The International Monetary Fund
Advertisement