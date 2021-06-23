Left Menu

IMF secures sufficient pledges to provide comprehensive debt relief to Sudan

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 23-06-2021 03:45 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 03:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has secured sufficient financing pledges to allow the fund to provide comprehensive debt relief to Sudan, it said in a statement.

More than 100 IMF member countries have pledged to provide more than $1.415 billion in financing which will enable the clearance of Sudan's arrears to the IMF, it added.

