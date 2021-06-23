Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Canadian lawmakers pass bill criminalizing LGBT conversion therapy

Canada's House of Commons on Tuesday passed a bill criminalizing LGBT conversion therapy 263 to 63, handing a win to the minority ruling Liberal party which promised to ban the practice during an unveiling of its election platform in 2019. Aimed at changing a person's sexual orientation or gender identity, conversion therapy can include talk therapy, hypnosis, electric shocks and fasting. The American Medical Association has condemned the practice as "harmful and ineffective."

U.S. blocks websites linked to Iranian disinformation -source

The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday blocked some three dozen websites, many of them associated with Iranian disinformation activities, a U.S. government source said. Several of the sites were back online within hours with new domain addresses.

Washington calls Peru election 'fair' despite Fujimori claims of voter fraud

The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday that Peru's recent presidential election was "a model of democracy," despite efforts by conservative candidate Keiko Fujimori to get ballots thrown out while raising accusations of voter fraud. Peruvians went to the polls on June 6. Electoral authorities are still evaluating challenges to some ballots while preliminary results narrowly favor socialist Pedro Castillo over Fujimori, daughter of jailed ex-President Alberto Fujimori.

Police tear gas indigenous protest for land rights in Brazil

Riot police used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse a group of indigenous people protesting on Tuesday outside Brazil's Congress against a bill lawmakers were about to debate that would undermine recognition of protected reservation lands.

The protesters, among them children and elderly people, ran for cover, many coughing their way through clouds of gas.

Officials count ballots after Ethiopia's election, new fighting reported in Tigray

Officials in Ethiopia counted ballots on Tuesday after a parliamentary election billed as the first free vote in the country's history but marred by an opposition boycott, war and reports of irregularities in some areas. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed hopes the national and regional elections will show the success of democratic reforms he launched after being appointed by the ruling coalition in 2018.

Dozens of Congo's rebels lay down weapons in the east

Dozens of militia fighters in the Democratic Republic of Congo have laid down their weapons and surrendered, the first to do so since President Felix Tshisekedi announced martial law to tackle worsening security in two eastern provinces. Around 140 men from various local armed groups sang and clapped as they handed themselves in to authorities during a ceremony in Congo's North Kivu province on Monday. Around 70 weather-beaten weapons, mostly rifles, were also turned in.

New British 50 pound note with WW2 codebreaker Turing enters circulation

A new 50 pound ($70) banknote featuring the mathematician and computer scientist Alan Turing enters circulation in Britain on Wednesday, three months after the Bank of England first unveiled the design https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/banknotes/polymer-50-pound-note.

Turing is best known in Britain for designing machines to decrypt coded messages during World War Two, and before the war his work laid the theoretical foundation for modern computer science. Later he made discoveries in developmental biology.

People want trusted news, Reuters Institute says

The coronavirus pandemic stoked hunger for trusted news in a time of global crisis and a clear majority of people want media organisations to be impartial and objective, The Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism said on Wednesday. Trust in news grew during the pandemic, especially in Western Europe, helping brands with a reputation for reliable reporting, though mistrust was particularly apparent in the polarised media of the United States.

Britain's spy agency honours codebreaker Turing in giant artwork

Britain's GCHQ spy agency has installed a giant multicoloured artwork to celebrate codebreaker and mathemetician Alan Turing, who helped turn the tide of World War Two against Nazi Germany but was persecuted for being gay. The 10-metre (33-ft) by 10-metre artwork in the centre of the agency's doughnut-shaped headquarters depicts Turing inside the wheels of the "bombe" codebreaker machine that he designed.

Canada's Trudeau angrily questions China seeking probe of indigenous children's remains

China and its allies called on Tuesday for an investigation into the discovery of the remains of indigenous children in Canada at the site of a former boarding school, prompting an angry response from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia that closed in 1978, the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc Nation said on May 28.

