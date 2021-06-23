Left Menu

Hong Kong police arrest Apple Daily columnist under security law -media

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 23-06-2021 09:15 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 09:15 IST
Hong Kong police arrest Apple Daily columnist under security law -media
  • Hong Kong

Hong Kong police arrested on Wednesday a columnist of pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily on suspicion of conspiring to collude with a foreign country or foreign forces, local media TVB said.

Police, which typically do not disclose the names of those arrested, said they arrested a 55-year-old man on those charges.

TVB identified the man as an Apple Daily columnist who publishes under the pen name of Li Ping. (Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

