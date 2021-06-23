Left Menu

Mizoram govt asks all depts to issue notifications in both

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 23-06-2021 10:18 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 10:18 IST
Mizoram govt asks all depts to issue notifications in both
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizoram government has directed all its departments to issue notifications in both English and Mizo to avoid misunderstanding and confusion among officials and the general public.

The instruction was issued on Tuesday by the General Administration Department through a circular.

''It has come to the knowledge of the Government of Mizoram that the practice of using either English or Mizo language in certain official documents issued by departments and offices under the state government renders the content of such documents liable to be not fully understood by the concerned officials and the public,'' it said.

In view of the problems faced by the target groups in certain cases, the state government has considered ways for finding the solution, the circular said.

''All departments or offices under the Government of Mizoram are advised to take necessary steps for the issue of both the English and Mizo versions of the government instruments, notifications, office memoranda, etc. which are intended for majority of the officials or the general public,'' it said.

The Mizoram government had already notified in August 1987 that Mizo shall be used in all the official purposes of the state administration at all levels subject to certain conditions, the circular added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021