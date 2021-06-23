Two killed after motorcycle collides with buffalo cart

Two men died after their motorcycle collided with a buffalo cart on the Delhi-Haridwar road, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place near Bijopura village in Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday evening, they said.

The deceased, Ravi Kumar and Arvind, were returning to Panipat from Haridwar.

