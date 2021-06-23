Left Menu

Hong Kong's Next Digital says Apple Daily newspaper to end on Saturday

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 23-06-2021
  • China

Jailed Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai's Next Digital said on Wednesday that due to the prevailing circumstances in the city its Apple Daily newspaper will come to an end no later than Saturday.

The statement came after 500 Hong Kong police took part in a raid that saw officers sift through reporters' computers and notebooks at Next Digital's pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily, the first case in which authorities have cited media articles as potentially violating the national security law.

