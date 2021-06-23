Left Menu

Governor interfering in administration of state Assembly: West Bengal Speaker

During a virtual meeting with other Speakers including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee had accused state's Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar of interfering in the administration of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

23-06-2021
West Bengal assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee. [File Photo/ANI].
During a virtual meeting with other Speakers including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee had accused state's Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar of interfering in the administration of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. Banerjee had stated, "Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is trying to interfere in the administration of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly."

This comes days after Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh on Thursday hit out at West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar alleging that the latter was involved in a "conspiracy" to disturb Bengal. The TMC leader alleged the Governor, was "working as a BJP agent" and the Raj Bhavan had become a BJP office.

He also claimed that BJP is not accepting the defeat and the mandate of the people and attempting to find a backdoor entry with Article 355 or 356. "Governor is acting like the mouthpiece of the BJP and Raj Bhavan has become BJP office. Mamata Banerjee has already written two-three letters to PM regarding the role of the Governor," Ghosh had said.

"Governor is acting like a BJP member and trying to disturb the government. He has become part of a conspiracy hatched by BJP. They're not accepting the mandate of people. They're trying to create a situation where they can get back door entry with Article 355 or 356," the TMC leader had said. (ANI)

(ANI)

