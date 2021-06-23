Mentally unstable man arrested for idol desecration in UP

A mentally-challenged man was arrested for allegedly vandalising idols at a Hindu temple in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident that took place at a Shiv temple in Chorawala village came to light when devotees visited the worship place on Wednesday morning.

Kaktoli Station House Officer (SHO) Sudesh Kumar said the accused was arrested, following protests by devotees.

