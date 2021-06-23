Left Menu

Pakistani smuggler killed as BSF foils narcotics smuggling bid along IB in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-06-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 13:22 IST
Pakistani smuggler killed as BSF foils narcotics smuggling bid along IB in J-K
  • Country:
  • India

The BSF on Wednesday claimed to have foiled a major narcotics smuggling bid along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district and said it had gunned down a Pakistani smuggler during the operation.

Officials said 27 kg of heroin worth about Rs 135 in the international market was recovered by the Border Security Force (BSF) during a search of the area.

A BSF spokesperson said the incident took place in the border outpost (BOP) Pansar area of Hiranagar sector.

During the early hours of Wednesday, the troops of BSF Jammu thwarted a narcotics smuggling attempt by Pakistani smugglers along the IB in Kathua, he said.

The troops noticed some suspicious movement on Pakistan's side of the border. When the Pakistani smugglers tried to enter Indian territory, they were challenged and fired upon, he added.

''During the search of the area, the body of a Pakistani smuggler and 27 packets of heroin were found near the fence. The approximate value of the seized consignment is about 135 crore,'' the spokesperson said.

''Narco-terrorism angle cannot be ruled out in this case,'' he said.

The spokesperson pointed out that earlier on January 23, the BSF had detected a 150-metre underground tunnel, which was meant to facilitate the infiltration of terrorists from Pakistan for carrying out subversive activities, in the BOP Pansar area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021