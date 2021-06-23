Left Menu

Russia says to boost military ties with Myanmar as junta leader visits

Defence ties between the two countries have grown in recent years with Moscow providing army training and university scholarships to thousands of soldiers, as well as selling arms to a military blacklisted by several Western countries.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-06-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 13:25 IST
Russia says to boost military ties with Myanmar as junta leader visits
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told visiting junta leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing that Moscow is committed to strengthening military ties with Myanmar, Russia's RIA news agency reported. "We are determined to continue our efforts to strengthen bilateral ties based on the mutual understanding, respect, and trust that have been established between our countries," RIA quoted Shoigu as saying at a meeting late on Tuesday.

Min Aung Hlaing was in the Russian capital to attend a security conference this week. Rights activists have accused Moscow of legitimizing Myanmar's military junta, which came to power in a Feb. 1 coup, by continuing bilateral visits and arms deals.

Russia said in March it was deeply concerned by the rising number of civilian deaths in Myanmar. Defense ties between the two countries have grown in recent years with Moscow providing army training and university scholarships to thousands of soldiers, as well as selling arms to a military blacklisted by several Western countries.

