Left Menu

No I-T scrutiny on cash deposits up to Rs 2.5 lakh by housewives post Demo: ITAT

Cash deposits of up to Rs 2.5 lakh by housewives post demonetisation will not come under I-T scrutiny as the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal ITAT has held that such deposits cannot be treated as income of the assessee.Ruling on an appeal filed by an individual, the Agra bench of ITAT said the order would act as a precedent for all similar cases.The appellant, a housewife Uma Agrawal of Gwalior, had declared total income of Rs 1,30,810 in her income tax return filed for fiscal 2016-17.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 13:38 IST
No I-T scrutiny on cash deposits up to Rs 2.5 lakh by housewives post Demo: ITAT
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cash deposits of up to Rs 2.5 lakh by housewives post demonetization will not come under I-T scrutiny as the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has held that such deposits cannot be treated as income of the assessee.

Ruling on an appeal filed by an individual, the Agra bench of ITAT said the order would act as a precedent for all similar cases.

The appellant, a housewife Uma Agrawal of Gwalior, had declared a total income of Rs 1,30,810 in her income tax return filed for fiscal 2016-17. However, post demonetization, the assessee deposited Rs 2,11,500 cash in her bank account.

The case was selected for scrutiny assessment, during which the assessee was asked to explain the cash deposit of over Rs 2.11 lakh. The assessee had explained that she had collected/saved the above sum from her previous saving, given by her husband, son, relatives for herself and her family.

The CIT (Appeals) did not accept the explanation and confirmed the Assessing officer's order treating the cash deposit of Rs 2,11,500 as unexplained money. Following this, the appellant approached the ITAT.

The Tribunal, after going through all the facts and arguments, said ''we think that the amount deposited by the assessee during the demonetization cannot be treated as income of the assessee. Hence the appeal of the assessee is allowed.'' Observing that housewife's contribution in the family is ''immeasurable'', the Tribunal said quoting an order by the Supreme Court, which mentioned that, in India, nearly 159.85 million women stated that 'household work' was their main occupation compared to only 5.79 million men, as per 2011 Census.

''Women all over the country, had been accumulating cash that they had saved for themselves from household budgets, by haggling with vegetable sellers, tailors, grocers, and assorted traders...

''Years of stashing in whatever little cash gifts they received from relatives during festival times and years of tucking away the change they found in the pants that they washed every day, however, suddenly they were left with no option but to deposit the amount in the denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes in the banks on account of Demonetisation scheme 2016, (as) these notes were no more legal tenders,'' the tribunal added.

Exempting women who deposited less than Rs 2.50 lakh during the demonetization period, the ITAT said ''we may clarify that this decision may be treated as a precedent in respect to proceedings arising out of the cash deposit made by the housewives during the demonetization scheme 2016, only up to the limit of Rs 2.5 lakhs only.'' Usually, the ITAT ruling is binding on the applicant and the jurisdiction tax officer and is used as a reference in similar matters.

Post demonetization in November 2016, the income tax department had in 2017 said no questions will be asked about cash deposits of up to Rs 2.5 lakh and only those accounts will be probed that do not match the tax returns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021