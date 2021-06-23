Left Menu

UP police to use drones to spot illegal liquor dens near Nepal border

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 23-06-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 14:01 IST
UP police to use drones to spot illegal liquor dens near Nepal border
  • Country:
  • India

Drone cameras will be used to find illicit liquor dens in forest areas near the Indo-Nepal border here, an official said on Wednesday.

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the excise department will carry out a joint operation to check the smuggling and trade of spurious liquor, Bahraich District Magistrate Dinesh Chandra said.

Instructions have been issued to identify illegal liquor manufacturing and selling bases with the help of drone cameras, especially in the forests of Mihinpurwa area of the district, he said.

Police, excise and administrative machinery have been asked to develop an effective informer network in this direction, the DM said, adding the Gangsters Act will be invoked against those involved in the trade.

After reports of deaths following consumption of spurious liquor in Aligarh, Pratapgarh and other districts, the state government issued instructions of taking strict action against those involved in the trade, especially in the rural areas.

In Bahraich, police have arrested many in connection with it by raiding forest and rural areas near the Indo-Nepal border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021