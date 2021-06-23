Britain's Northern Ireland minister confident of protocol changes

Britain's Northern Ireland minister said he is confident that London will agree changes with the European Union regarding the Northern Ireland protocol that has disrupted post-Brexit trade in the British-run region.

"We have been very clear that the current position of the protocol is not sustainable and we need to rectify that and I am optimistic and confident we will get that done in the time ahead," Brandon Lewis told a parliamentary committee.

"I think it is reasonable for anyone to take the view that there will be changes, there has to be."

