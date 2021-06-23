Left Menu

Britain's Northern Ireland minister confident of protocol changes

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-06-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 14:12 IST
Britain's Northern Ireland minister said he is confident that London will agree changes with the European Union regarding the Northern Ireland protocol that has disrupted post-Brexit trade in the British-run region.

"We have been very clear that the current position of the protocol is not sustainable and we need to rectify that and I am optimistic and confident we will get that done in the time ahead," Brandon Lewis told a parliamentary committee.

"I think it is reasonable for anyone to take the view that there will be changes, there has to be."

