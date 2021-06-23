Britain will not demand Glasgow climate talks delegates be vaccinated against COVID-19
Britain will not require delegates attending November's international climate conference in Glasgow to have been vaccinated against COVID-19, an official responsible for organizing the event said on Wednesday.
Britain will strongly recommend that delegates are vaccinated but it will not be a mandatory requirement, Rosalyn Eales, Chief Operating Officer of the COP26 conference, told a group of lawmakers.
