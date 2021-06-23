Left Menu

Britain will not demand Glasgow climate talks delegates be vaccinated against COVID-19

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-06-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 14:41 IST
Britain will not demand Glasgow climate talks delegates be vaccinated against COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Britain will not require delegates attending November's international climate conference in Glasgow to have been vaccinated against COVID-19, an official responsible for organizing the event said on Wednesday.

Britain will strongly recommend that delegates are vaccinated but it will not be a mandatory requirement, Rosalyn Eales, Chief Operating Officer of the COP26 conference, told a group of lawmakers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

