EU stability and growth pact will not be the same as before - Italy's Draghi
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 23-06-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 15:05 IST
- Country:
- Italy
The European Union's stability and growth pact will not be enforced in the same form as before the COVID-19 pandemic, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi told parliament on Wednesday.
"There is no danger of it returning to the same form as before the pandemic," Draghi told a parliament debate ahead of a European Union leaders meeting.
