Left Menu

Social distancing norms violated at Andhra Minister's meeting with state govt scheme beneficiaries

Social distancing norms were violated during a meeting of beneficiaries of a state government scheme called by Andhra Pradesh Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Seediri Appalaraju on Tuesday at Kasibugga here.

ANI | Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 23-06-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 15:06 IST
Social distancing norms violated at Andhra Minister's meeting with state govt scheme beneficiaries
Social distancing norms violated at Andhra Minister's meeting with state govt scheme beneficiaries on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Social distancing norms were violated during a meeting of beneficiaries of a state government scheme called by Andhra Pradesh Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Seediri Appalaraju on Tuesday at Kasibugga here. Appalaraju held a meeting with the beneficiaries of the state government's 'YSR Cheyuta' DBT scheme at Kasibugga town on Tuesday evening.

A huge number of beneficiaries of the scheme from Kasibugga municipality and parts of Palasa Mandal gathered at the occasion. 'YSR Cheyuta' is a state government DBT scheme under which women from SC, ST, BC and minority categories in the age group of 45 to 60 years will be given a financial aid of Rs 18,750 per annum.

On Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had released second tranche of Rs 4,395 crores into the accounts of 23,14,342 beneficiaries. (ANI) s

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021