3 killed, over 20 injured in blast outside Hafiz Saeed's house in Lahore
- Country:
- Pakistan
Three people were killed and over 20 others injured in a bomb blast outside the house of the Mumbai terror attack mastermind and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed in Lahore on Wednesday, police said.
The blast took place at BOR Society Jauhar Town at the police picket outside Saeed's residence.
The Punjab police chief said there could have been a ''major loss'' had there been no police picket outside the house of high-profile personality, referring to Saeed.
Talking to reporters, Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani said three people were killed in the blast and over 20 others injured.
