SSI arrested after man he beat up succumbs to injuries in hospital

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 23-06-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 15:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A Special Sub Inspector (SSI) was arrested here on Wednesday after a man he allegedly beat up at a checkpost in Salem district succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

Police said 47 year-old A Murugesan and his two friends were found to be in an inebriated condition when they were stopped at a check post at Pappinaickenpatti while returning from a nearby village on Tuesday evening.

He entered into an argument with the SSI, after which the policeman started beating him, even as his friends pleaded that he be spared. He sustained severe head injuries and fell unconscious on the road, police said.

A video of the SSI thrashing the man went viral on the social media, after which his relatives demanded against the policeman.

On receiving information about the incident, Murugesan's relatives rushed to the spot and got him admitted to the Vazhapadi government hospital.

He was later referred to the Salem government hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, police said.

The District Superintendent of Police carried out an inquiry, based on which the SSI was arrested, they said.

