Left Menu

Car bomb blast outside Hafiz Saeed's house kills 3 in Lahore

A powerful car bomb went off outside Mumbai terror attack mastermind and banned Jamat-ud-Dawa JuD chief Hafiz Saeeds house here on Wednesday, killing at least three people and injuring 20 others, police said.The blast took place at the BOR Society in Jauhar Town at the police picket outside Saeeds residence.The Punjab police chief Inam Ghani said there could have been a major loss had there been no police picket outside the house of the high-profile personality, referring to Saeed.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 23-06-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 15:25 IST
Car bomb blast outside Hafiz Saeed's house kills 3 in Lahore
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A powerful car bomb went off outside Mumbai terror attack mastermind and banned Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed's house here on Wednesday, killing at least three people and injuring 20 others, police said.

The blast took place at the BOR Society in Jauhar Town at the police picket outside Saeed's residence.

The Punjab police chief Inam Ghani said there could have been a ''major loss'' had there been no police picket outside the house of the high-profile personality, referring to Saeed. He said three people were killed in the car bomb blast while 20 others were injured.

''Explosive material was installed in the car. There was a police picket outside the high-value target's house. The car could not cross the police picket,'' Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Ghani said, describing it as ''a terror'' act.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has taken over the blast site and investigating from all aspects, he said.

Ghani also claimed that ''hostile'' intelligence agencies could be involved in this blast.

The injured people have been shifted to the Jinnah Hospital where the condition of six of them is said to be critical. ''The injured also include policemen. The condition of six injured of the 17 admitted to hospital is critical,'' said Dr Yahya Sultan of Jinnah Hospital.

It was a powerful blast that damaged a number of houses, shops and vehicles in the area. A roof of a house caved in because of the impact of the blast, says Rescue 1122.

The blast sparked rumours at the site that Saeed was present in the house.

Saeed, 71, has been serving a jail sentence at the Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore for his conviction in terror financing cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021