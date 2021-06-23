Six arrested in France over suspected COVID benefits scam -Europol
Six people have been arrested on suspicion of swindling the French state out of 12 million euros ($14.3 million) in COVID-19 unemployment benefits by using 3,600 shell companies to claim the payments, the Europol police body said on Wednesday.
Europol added that the main suspect – a 30-year-old Franco-Israeli citizen – and his wife were arrested in Replonges close to the Swiss border on June 16 while trying to flee to Geneva where they were planning to take a flight to Tel Aviv.
