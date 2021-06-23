Left Menu

Libya needs to hold election in December to ensure lasting peace - Blinken

It is crucial that Libya holds a national election in December as the only way to ensure peace and stability in the North African country, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday before a peace conference in Berlin. "We share the goal of a sovereign, stable, unified and secure Libya, free from foreign interference," he said. "For this to happen national elections need to go forward in December.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-06-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 16:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
It is crucial that Libya holds a national election in December as the only way to ensure peace and stability in the North African country, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday before a peace conference in Berlin.

"We share the goal of a sovereign, stable, unified and secure Libya, free from foreign interference," he said. "For this to happen national elections need to go forward in December. That means urgent agreement is needed on constitutional and legal issues."

